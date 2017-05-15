Azerbaijan’s Abdullayev reaches boxing semifinals at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 19:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Tamerlan Abdullayev has had a fight in a 69kg boxing quarterfinal event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, says a message of Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Abdullayev defeated his rival from Qatar, Thulasimaraam Tharumalingam, with a score of 3-0.

In the semifinals on May 17, Abdullayev will face Kazakhstan’s Ilya Ochkin.

Earlier, Azerbaijani boxers Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg) and Teymur Mammadov (91 kg) won the right to fight in semifinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.