Azerbaijani gymnast wins pommel horse gold at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Bence Talas has won a gold medal in the pommel horse finals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 14.250 in the finals.

Silver went to Iran’s Saeedreza Keikha (14.200 points) and bronze went to Qatar’s Ahmed Aldyani (13.600 points).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.