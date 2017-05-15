Azerbaijan’s Talas captures second gold medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Bence Talas has won his second gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He scored 14.000 in the horizontal bar finals of Baku 2017.

Turkey’s Ferhat Arican won silver by scoring 13.250 and Ahmet Onder with 13.200 points won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.