Iran starts building ion therapy center for cancer treatment

Tehran, Iran, May 15

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Iran has started building an advance center for treating cancer via ion therapy, IRNA news agency reported May 15.

The center was brick-laid in Karaj, Alborz Province in a ceremony with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Director of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, and Minister of Health Mehdi Qazizadeh Hashemi.

There are only five such centers in the world and Iran is going to build this in cooperation with an Austrian company which already has built the most advance of such centers, Salehi said.

He added three years are needed to build the center and two more years to test it before it can serve patients.

He said the construction of the center was made possible thanks to the nuclear deal that was reached in 2015 and opened the way for Iran’s nuclear sector to enjoy international cooperation.