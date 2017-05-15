Baku 2017: Winners of artistic gymnastics individual exercises awarded (PHOTO)

2017-05-15 20:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

An award ceremony was today held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for winners of artistic gymnastics individual competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Baba Rzayev and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Executive Committee member Konul Nurullayeva.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have four gold, four silver and two bronze medals as of May 15.

Medals were presented to the winners of men’s horizontal bar, pommel horse and vault exercises and women’s floor and balance beam exercises.