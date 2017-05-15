Proud of successes we make in Azerbaijan’s name: Aghayev (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The victory at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku has become another glorious page in the life of the five-time world champion, the ten-time champion of Europe, the winner of the first Baku 2015 European Games and other competitions, famous karate fighter Rafael Aghayev.

“Every victory is preceded by hard work, self-confidence and love for one’s native land - this is the formula for success,” said Aghayev, who was also the standard-bearer of Azerbaijan’s team at the opening ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games. “We are proud of the successes we make in the name of Azerbaijan.”

“Many people don’t see how hard the results are achieved, but nothing can be compared to the moment of happiness when Azerbaijan’s hymn sounds and the country’s flag is raised,” said Aghayev. “I will always try to win only gold medals for Azerbaijan.”

Aghayev currently aims to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

It should be recalled that Aghayev won a gold medal in karate (kumite) competitions May 13 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Pakistan’s Ghulam Abbas Saadi in the finals (4:0).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 17 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.