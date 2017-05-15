Baku 2017: Azerbaijani football team reaches semifinals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Men’s football Group A matches ended on May 15 as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In the last round, the Azerbaijani team faced their rivals from Morocco. The match ended with a goalless draw and it was enough for the Azerbaijani team to reach the semifinals.

Azerbaijan will face Algeria in the semifinals.

In the other match of the Group A, Cameroon defeated Saudi Arabia with a score of 3-0.

Cameroon will face Oman in the semifinals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.