Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian Osa missile system (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroyed an Osa surface-to-air missile system of the Armenian Armed Forces on May 15, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

Noting that Armenia continues to carry out provocations in order to once again escalate the situation on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Ministry said that on May 15, an Osa surface-to-air missile system, belonging to the Armenian Air Defense Forces, was taken to a new position on the frontline in the Fuzuli-Khojavand direction and an attempt was made to take control over airspace.

The Osa missile system, a re-supply vehicle and personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in order to eliminate the real threat to Azerbaijani aircraft and suppress the enemy’s activity.

An Osa surface-to-air missile system, the crew of which consists of five people, is capable of detecting air targets within a radius of 45 kilometers and destroying them at a distance of nine kilometers.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.