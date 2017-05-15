Azerbaijan in top 3 in medal standings at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Azerbaijan ranks second in medal standings at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes won nine gold, six silver and six bronze medals on May 15. In total, Azerbaijan has won 33 gold, 23 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Turkey ranks first with 35 gold, 31 silver and 26 bronze medals. Uzbekistan is the third with six gold medals, six silver and 18 bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.