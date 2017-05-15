Azerbaijan’s Majidov reaches boxing semifinals at Baku 2017

2017-05-15 21:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani boxer Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg) reached the semifinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Majidov defeated Egypt’s Uosry Hafez in the quarterfinals, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

In the semifinals on May 17, the Azerbaijani boxer will face Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.