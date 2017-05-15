Fans’ support gives extra incentive to win gold: Azerbaijani judoka

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Every athlete wants to successfully perform at home and fans’ support gives an extra incentive to win gold medals, Azerbaijani judoka Nijat Shikhalizade told Trend May 15.

Shikhalizade has already won a gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

“Winning at home is especially significant for each athlete. Each of us has a big responsibility and a desire to make fans, friends, relatives and the country happy,” the judoka said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital on 16 sports grounds in 21 kinds of sports – 18 Olympic ones and three non-Olympic ones.