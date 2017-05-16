I am very glad that I brought another medal for Azerbaijan: Murad Agarzayev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

I am very glad that I brought another medal for Azerbaijan at the Islamic Solidarity Games, Azerbaijani gymnast Murad Agarzayev told journalists on Monday.

"It's a very good feeling to win a medal. My most cherished dream was to sound the anthem of Azerbaijan for my victory, I am very glad that I achieved it," he said.

He said that Turkey has a very strong team, but Azerbaijani gymnasts performed better.

Agarzayev noted that preparations are under way for the world championship, which will be held in September.

"I hope that everything will be fine. Azerbaijani head coach Rza Aliyev supports us very much, I am sure that the Azerbaijani gymnasts will always raise the flag of the country up at different competitions," he added.