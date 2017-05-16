2 crew members killed in private jet crash in New Jersey

A private jet went down in Carlstadt, New Jersey, according to police, CBS New York reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Learjet 35 flying from Philadelphia, crashed at 3:30 p.m. Monday while attempting to land at Teterboro Airport.

Carlstadt Police Department officials told CBS News that two flight crew members were killed in the crash. They said there were no passengers on-board.

The plane struck a warehouse, leaving several buildings engulfed in flames, officials said. A thick plume of smoke was seen rising from the site of the crash.

Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane crashed into a building in an industrial area.