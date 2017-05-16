The medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games motivates me to new achievements: Azerbaijani gymnast

The medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games motivates me to new achievements, Azerbaijani gymnast Yekaterina Tishkova told Trend on Monday.

"I'm 100% satisfied with my performance. The strong support of the spectators helped me to come out worthy and win a medal,"the gymnast said.

Tishkova also hopes for a good performance at the World Championships, which will be held in Canada in September.

"At these competitions I will give a concerted program, I hope to perform well."