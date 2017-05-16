Head coach: 'I am very pleased with the performances of the Azerbaijani gymnasts at the Islamic Solidarity Games'

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In general, I am very pleased with the performances of the Azerbaijani gymnasts at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Rza Aliyev head coach of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team told journalists on Monday.

"The first and second days were a bit unfortunate for us, there were a lot of falls, but today our gymnasts have gathered and acted with dignity," he said.

Speaking about the performance of the Azerbaijani gymnast Timur Bayramov, the head coach noted that at first it was not planned to include him in the team.

"But he showed himself well in control training, we included him in the squad and he got the bronze on the uneven bars," said the head coach.

According to him, participation of Azerbaijani gymnasts in different World Cups is planned to test themselves before the World Cup, which will be held in September in Canada.