Baku 2017: Athletics, taekwondo competitions kick off

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

The ninth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Today, on May 16, men’s 100m, 400m and 5,000m race, discus throw, triple jump, shot put F57 competitions, as well as women’s 100m, 800m race and 400m hurdles, 100m T12, hammer throw and triple jump competitions will be held.

Meanwhile, boxing competitions will continue in the weight categories of 52, 64, 75 and 81 kg. Azerbaijan will be represented by Masud Yusifzada, Elvin Isayev, Kamran Shakhsuvarly and Rauf Rahimov, respectively.

12:00 - 14:00 Men’s Light Welter (64 kg) Men’s Light Heavy (81 kg) 18:00 - 20:00 Men’s Fly (52 kg) Men’s Middle (75 kg)

Shooting competitions will also continue. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final, 10m Air Pistol Final and Skeet Final, as well as women’s 10m Air Pistol Final will be held on May 16.

Meanwhile, men’s 100m freestyle and 800m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke, as well as women’s 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 400m individual medley and 4x100m freestyle relay competitions will be held on May 16.

Moreover, taekwondo competitions will start on the ninth day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Women’s will compete in the weight categories of 46, 53, 57 kg, and men’s will compete in the weight categories of 54, 58 kg. Azerbaijan will be represented by Yaprak Eris (57 kg) in women’s taekwondo competitions, as well as by Gashim Magomedov (54 kg) and Fizam Mehtiyev (58 kg) in men’s taekwondo competitions.

Tennis competitions will also continue on May 16.

10:00 - 19:00 Men’s Singles First Round Men’s Doubles First Round

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball team will face its rivals from Palestine.

10:00 - 12:30 Men’s Team Group Match B6 (Iran-Morocco) 19:00 - 21:30 Men’s Team Group Match A6 (Palestine-Azerbaijan) 21:30 - 23:59 Women’s Team Group Match A6 (Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan)

Water polo competitions will also continue as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

16:30 - 17:30 Men’s Team Group Match A2-A4 (Indonesia-Iran) 18:00 - 19:00 Men’s Team Group Match A3-A5 (Turkey-Saudi Arabia)

Men’s weightlifting competitions will also continue on May 16.

12:00 - 18:00 Men’s 77 kg Men’s 85 kg Men’s 94 kg

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.