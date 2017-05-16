Death toll from China truck-bus crash rises to 12

The death toll from a truck-bus crash in east China's Jiangxi Province Monday has risen to 12, Shanghai Daily reported.

Two people, including the bus driver, died at hospital after medical treatment failed. Another six were still being treated.

The accident happened at around 5:25 p.m. Monday on a national highway in Yingtan City when a truck collided head-on with a bus, according to the city's publicity department. A total of 30 people sustained minor injuries.

The bus was severely damaged.

A video recorded at the site showed passengers standing in rain and a woman screaming to her phone, shouting that "people on the bus are covered in blood" and she "can't wake them up."

More than 300 medical workers were involved in the emergency treatment. In addition, more than 120 locals have donated 40,000 ml of blood.

The truck driver has been detained, and an investigation is under way.