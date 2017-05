Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter in semifinals of Baku 2017

2017-05-16 10:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s taekwondo fighter Yaprak Eris (57 kg) has advanced to semifinals on the first day of taekwondo competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Eris defeated Farseen Hamdani from Pakistan, 29-3.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.