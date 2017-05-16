Azerbaijani gymnasts: Baku 2017 success inspires for new victories

Success at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games gives an incentive for new victories, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova told reporters in Baku.

The gymnast said she is very happy to have won medals at Baku 2017.

Another Azerbaijan’s gymnast, medalist of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Yuliya Inshina noted that all medals are very important for her.

Touching upon other gymnasts’ performances at the Games, Inshinaand Nekrasovanoted that Uzbek and Turkish gymnasts were strong rivals for them.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.