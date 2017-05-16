TAP project 38% complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The project for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is 38 percent complete, TAP AG consortium said in a message on its website.

“Since laying the pipeline’s foundation stone, the work on TAP project has been proceeding according to the schedule,” said the consortium.

More than 100 kilometers of underground pipes have already been delivered to Greece, kilometers of roads and bridges have been built or renovated in Albania, according to the message.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

