Blood donation action held at BHOS (PHOTO)

2017-05-16

Staff members of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in a charitable blood-donation action held at the Higher School.

It was organized upon joint initiative of SOCAR and Central Blood Bank of the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

Specialist of the Department on Providing Medical Services to SOCAR employees doctor Jamshid Shahverdiyev supervised the blood donation process with support from an outreach brigade of highly qualified doctors of the Central Blood bank of the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion. The blood donated during the action, which was conducted among SOCAR units and subdivisions, will be used during blood transfusion for children with thalassemia.