Azerbaijan dismantles Pakistan, advances to Baku 2017 taekwondo quarterfinals

2017-05-16 11:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev, Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov has advanced to the quarterfinals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He defeated Umar Iqbal of Pakistan with a score of 26:6.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.