Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s Alkaramova reaches swimming finals

2017-05-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Huseyn Veliyev, Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s swimmer Fatima Alkaramova has reached the finals of women’s 200m freestyle swimming competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Her result was 2:09.40 seconds.

Representatives of Turkey, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia and Algeria will also compete in the finals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s Maksym Shemberev has showed the best result in men’s 200m butterfly competitions.

Another Azerbaijan’s swimmer, Boris Kirillov, has advanced to semifinals in men’s 50m backstroke competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.