Erdogan congratulates Turkish athletes who won Baku 2017 gold medals

2017-05-16 12:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Turkish athletes who won gold medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, said a message on the presidential administration’s website.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory telegram to the athletes who won gold medals at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku,” says the message.

As of today, Turkey ranks first with 35 gold, 31 silver and 26 bronze medals in medal standings at the Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.