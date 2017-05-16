Azerbaijani shooter wins bronze medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-16 12:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s shooter Nigar Nasirova has won a bronze medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in women’s 10m air pistol competitions.

Nasirova scored 211.5 points.

Athletes of Iran and Egypt ranked first and second, respectively, in these competitions.

Another Azerbaijani athlete, Zarifa Gasimova, ranked fifth.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.