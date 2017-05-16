Hungary says committed to developing co-op with Turkmenistan

2017-05-16 13:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Hungary Janos Ader sent a letter to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Thanks to the joint efforts, the past 25 years have seen deepening of the Hungary-Turkmenistan cooperation, said the letter.

Hungary reaffirms its commitment to the further development of the interstate cooperation, according to the Janos Ader’s letter.

The Hungarian president also expressed confidence that the friendly relations between the countries can be expanded in new areas, interesting for both sides.