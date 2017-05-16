President of All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress appeals to Putin

2017-05-16 13:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Fazil Kurbanov, the president of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to give special attention to the situation, which emerged regarding the organization.

“We completely reject the decision of the [Russian] Supreme Court!” Kurbanov said in a statement posted on the website of the Congress. “We express hope that the highest judicial authorities of the Russian Federation will treat our arguments and concerns with understanding.”

Story still developing