Turkmenistan names acting minister of culture

2017-05-16 13:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov decreed to appoint Deputy Minister of Culture Atageldy Shamuradov as acting culture minister.

Turkmen Minister of Culture Gulshat Orazmuhammedova was dismissed in line with another presidential decree.

Berdimuhamedov also decreed to appoint Davut Orazsahedov as the director of the National Manuscripts Institute of Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.