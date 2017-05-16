Azerbaijani shooter to vie for fourth gold medal of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s shooter Ruslan Lunev has advanced to the finals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in men’s 10m air pistol competitions by scoring 574 points.

Two more Azerbaijani shooters, Rasul Mammadov and Tahir Ahmedzade dropped out of the competition in the qualifying stage.

Ruslan Lunev has already grabbed three gold medals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.