6 Azerbaijani boxers to fight in semifinals of Baku 2017

2017-05-16 15:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Six Azerbaijani boxers advanced to the semifinals of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, said the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The sixth boxer, Rauf Rahimov (81 kg) has reached the boxing semifinals, having defeated Pakistan’s Awais Ali Khan with a score of 5:0.

Rahimov will face Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abdelgawwad in a bout that will take place May 17.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), Teymur Mammadov (91 kg), Tamerlan Abdullayev (69kg) and Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg) advanced to the semifinals as well.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.