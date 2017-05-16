Azerbaijan, China mull co-op in ICT sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and China discussed the expansion of cooperation in the ICT sphere, said Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry in a message on May 16.

According to the message, the discussions were held as part of the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev with Huawei’s President for Central Asia and Caucasus Region James Chen that took place during the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to China.

At the meeting, during which the two countries’ cooperation in the ICT sphere was discussed, it was also noted that economic relations between Azerbaijan and China continue to develop. This was also stated that Azerbaijan attaches great attention to the development of non-oil sector, particularly to the ICT sphere.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani minister also met with Vice-President of CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd Chen Yufang, where the sides discussed the prospects of development of cooperation.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $395.56 million in January-April 2017, some $183.79 million of which accounted for the export to China.

China is one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners. The country ranked fourth among Azerbaijan’s foreign trade partners in terms of the trade turnover in January-April 2017.