IranAir takes delivery of four ATR aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, May. 16

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran's flag carrier Iran Air has taken delivery of its first batch of ATR 72-600 aircraft in Toulouse, France, the aircraft manufacturer said on its Twitter account.

Farhad Parvaresh, the head of Iran Air, addressing the ceremony for delivering the aircraft expressed his happiness over the development.

He further expressed hope that with the arrival of the ATR72-600, his country will benefit from the best efficiency and reliability.

In order to renew its aviation fleet, Iran requires 500 new aircraft in the next 10 years, including over 100 replacements for regional aircraft that are over 20 years old.



Under the $536-million deal the European airplane manufacturer is expected to deliver nine ATR 72-600s to Iran in 2017.



Previously, Iran has also reached agreements with Airbus and Boeing to renew its air fleet. The agreements with the aircraft manufacturers came following Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2015.