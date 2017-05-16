Azerbaijan eyes significant increase in silk production

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

By late 2017, silk production in Azerbaijan is expected to increase by 2-3 times, said Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilham Guliyev May 16.

He made the remarks in Baku at a press conference dedicated to the opening of the 23rd Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition.

The exhibition will be held May 17-19 in the Baku Expo Center.

Ilham Guliyev said that currently, agricultural production in Azerbaijan is rapidly growing.

The biggest growth is observed in cotton growing, sericulture, tobacco growing, grain production and other sectors of agriculture, according to him.

Azerbaijan produced 71 tons of silk in 2016, Guliyev said, adding that according to estimates, the volume of silk production in 2017 will increase by 2-3 times.