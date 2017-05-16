Iran arrests perpetrators of police station attack

2017-05-16 16:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Khalid Kazimov — Trend:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested members of a “terrorist group” that stormed a police station in southwestern city of Ahwaz on Monday.

Brigadier-General Hassan Shahvarpour, an IRGC provincial commander, has said that his forces gathered intelligence and arrested the “terrorists” following an armed clash this morning when they attempted to leave the country, IRIB news agency reported.

According to local media, two officers were killed on May 15 after gunmen attacked the police station in Ahwaz city.

No further information has been released on the identity and affiliation of the assailants.