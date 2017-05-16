Azerbaijan eyes to implement more twinning projects with EU

2017-05-16 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population plans to implement two more twinning projects with the EU, said Minister Salim Muslumov May 16.

He made the remarks in Baku at a conference dedicated to the completion of a twinning project on the development of social services system in Azerbaijan.

Muslumov said Azerbaijan is ready to continue cooperation with the EU in future.

“We plan to implement two more projects [with the EU] in future. One of them will have to do with the development of the pensions scheme and the other will be related to the development of the employment system,” he said.