Baku 2017: Two Azerbaijani para-athletes advance to finals

2017-05-16 17:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

The para-athletics competitions are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 16.

Azerbaijani para-athletes Elena Chebanu and Irada Aliyeva advanced to the finals in the women’s 100m T12 competition, in which they will compete for the gold medal.

Besides the Azerbaijani athletes, Morocco’s para-athlete Meryem En-Nourhi and Indonesia’s para-athlete Endang Sitorus will also compete in the finals today.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.