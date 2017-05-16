Insurance premiums of Azerbaijani company up

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Life Insurance OJSC collected 52.41 million manats in premiums in January-April 2017, which exceeds the result of the previous year’s same period by twofold, said the company in a message on May 16.

The volume of the company’s insurance premiums totaled 26.03 million manats in January-April 2016.

Payment of insurance claims by PASHA Life OJSC rose by 37 percent or 2.78 million manats and amounted to 10.11 million manats during the period.

As of April 1, 2017, the authorized capital of PASHA Life OJSC totaled 40.25 million manats.

PASHA Life has been operating since 2011 and it is the biggest life insurance company of Azerbaijan.

(1.7025 manats = $1 on May 16)