TAP celebrates first year of construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary since construction started on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), said the message from TAP AG consortium.

Activity in each of the three host countries is on time, on track and on budget, according to the message.

As of early-May 2017 TAP’s contractors cleared approximately 49 percent of the project route in Greece and Albania (371km out of 765km). Also, 22.6 percent of welded steel pipes are already in the ground (backfilled).

In Italy, work is ongoing with the first batch of olive trees temporarily stored, so that construction of the 1.5km micro-tunnel can start later in the year.

Moreover, 68.5 percent of the total 55,000 pipes to be used for the construction of the pipeline have been received in Greece, Albania and Italy.

More than 5,200 people have been working for the project across TAP’s host countries, over 85 percent of which have been employed locally.

TAP implemented a wide range of social and environmental investment (SEI) programs in the communities along its route. Seventy additional projects with a total value of approximately 15 million euros are due to be rolled out in the upcoming months. In total, TAP will invest over 55 million euros in SEI in Greece, Albania and Italy.

“In terms of overall project progress, we are approximately 41 percent complete, including all engineering, procurement and construction scope. We are on track to deliver first gas from Shah Deniz II in 2020, becoming an active part of the European energy network, enabling more competitive and secure energy to reach homes and businesses,” said TAP Managing Director Ian Bradshaw.



“I am particularly pleased that today, approximately 173km of welded steel pipes – around 21 times our project length in Italy – have been put in the ground in Greece and Albania. TAP remains fully committed to reinstate land to its original condition or better. A project of this scale and magnitude will face daily challenges, however, we are well positioned to address and manage them by working closely with our teams, our supply network and alongside communities.” Bradshaw added.



By this time next year, TAP plans to have completed the clearing and grading of the route across Greece and Albania and have approximately 67 percent of welded pipes placed in the ground (backfilled).

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

