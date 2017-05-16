Azerbaijan’s judoka shares impressions after winning gold

2017-05-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Mammadali Mehdiyev, who won a gold medal in the men’s 90kg judo competition at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, told Trend May 16 that he was glad to achieve his goal.

“Despite that I couldn’t perform the way I wanted to, but nevertheless won the gold medal,” he said.

“This is my first gold medal in large-scale competitions,” he noted. “I think I will continue to participate in competitions and win in the future as well.”

Talking about the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Mehdiyev noted that such competitions are historic for Azerbaijan.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.