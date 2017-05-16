Jahangiri drops out of Iran presidential race in favor of Rouhani

2017-05-16 18:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Farhad Daneshvar — Trend:

Iranian First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri has reportedly withdrawn from the country's May 19 presidential election in favor of incumbent Hassan Rouhani, Tabnak news agency reported.

According to the report, Jahangiri’s withdrawal from the election comes after the supreme council for reformists policy-making urged him to quit the presidential race.

In a similar move on Monday, pro-conservative nominee Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dropped out of the country's presidential race to back other conservative-backed cleric Ebrahim Raeisi's bid to unseat President Hassan Rouhani in Friday's vote.