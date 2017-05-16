Azerbaijan’s Atrabank owes 22M manats to Central Bank

Atrabank, which is in the process of liquidation, owes 22 million manats to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) Azad Javadov told reporters in Baku May 16.

The total liabilities of the bank are 89 million manats, he said.

“In addition to the liabilities to the CBA, Atrabank also has liabilities in the amount of 11 million manats to other commercial banks, as well as liabilities to other financial institutions in the amount of 6.9 million manats,” Javadov said. “The bank’s liabilities to individuals amount to 32 million manats and it owes five million manats to legal entities. About 10 million manats account for other liabilities.”

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan revoked Atrabank’s license on January 27, 2016.

ADIF has been the bank’s liquidator since August 16, 2016.