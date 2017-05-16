Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s weightlifter wins bronze

May 16

Azerbaijan men’s weightlifter Rovshan Fatullayev (94kg) has won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In a snatch, Fatullayev lifted 165 kg, followed by a 211-kg clean and jerk lift. Fatullayev secured himself the third place by lifting 376 kg in total.

Another Azerbaijan men’s weightlifter Nailkhan Nabiyev lifted 162 kg in a snatch and 198 kg in a clean and jerk. Nabiyev took the seventh place by lifting 360 kg in total.

Iran men’s weightlifter Seyedayoob Mousavijarahi, who lifted 381 kg in total, won a gold medal at the competitions, while Uzbekistan’s representative Farkhodbek Sobirov won a silver medal by having lifted a total of 380 kg.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.