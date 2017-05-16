Yemeni delegation head talks Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Islamic Solidarity Games show that Islamic countries want peace, Naela Nasr Abbas Nasr, head of the Yemeni delegation at Baku 2017, told Trend May 16.

“Islamic countries want to develop relations with other countries,” she said. “Islam is a peaceful religion and our goal is to show this to the world.”

“The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games give the Islamic countries an opportunity to get together, share experience and improve relations,” she added.

“We are very happy to participate in these games,” she said. “Sport is peace and we are striving for peace.”

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku have been organized at a high level, Naela Nasr Abbas Nasr said, adding that all the necessary conditions have been created in the Athletes Village.

“It is very good that this year, the women's rhythmic and artistic gymnastics have been included in the Baku 2017 program for the first time,” she said.

“It would be great to include more women’s competitions in future games,” she said.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.