Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s swimmer grabs another 2 gold medals

2017-05-16 19:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev has won another two gold medals in swimming competitions at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Shemberev took the first place in men’s 200m butterfly event by showing the result of 1:57,72.

Turkey’s Kaan Ozcan (1:59,80) won a silver medal, while another Turkish swimmer Samet Alkan (2:00,92) won a bronze medal in men’s 200m butterfly event.

Shemberev also took the first place in men’s 800m freestyle event by showing the result of 7:54,34.

Indonesia’s Aflah Prawira (8:16,00) won a silver medal, while Turkey’s Ediz Yildirimer (8:16,66) won a bronze medal in men’s 800m freestyle event.

It should be recalled that Shemberev won a gold medal in men’s 400m individual medley May 15 at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.