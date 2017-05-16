Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s second gold medal in athletics

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Azerbaijan’s Hanna Skydan has won a gold medal in women’s hammer throw event in athletics at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

This is Azerbaijan’s second gold medal in athletics at the Games.

Turkey’s Kivilcim Kaya Salman won a silver medal, while Morocco’s Soukaina Zakkour won a bronze medal in women’s hammer throw event in athletics.

It should be recalled that earlier, Azerbaijani athlete Samir Nabiyev also won a gold medal in men’s shot put F57 competitions.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.