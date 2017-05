Azerbaijan wins 40th gold medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-16 20:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has won the 40th gold medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games May 16.

Azerbaijani para-athlete Olokhan Musayev won the 40th gold medal in the men’s shot put competitions.

Iranian athletes Ali Reza Nasseri and Ali Mohammad Yari won silver and bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.