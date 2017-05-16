Baku 2017: Azerbaijani women’s swimming team wins bronze

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Azerbaijani women’s swimming team has won a bronze medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

In women’s 400x100m freestyle event, Azerbaijan’s team of Alsu Bayramova, Yuliya Stisyuk, Ilaha Rajiyeva and Fatima Alkaramova showed the result of 4:08.37.

Turkish team took the first place (3:47.77), while Indonesian team took the second place (3:52.98).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.