Azerbaijani gymnast: Baku 2017 event of peace, friendship, uniting many nations

2017-05-16 20:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are not only a great sports holiday, but also a significant event of peace and friendship, uniting many nations, Azerbaijani gymnast Ekaterina Tishkova told Trend May 16.

“This is my first success at an international competition – gold and silver medals,” she said. “I am happy! There are still many competitions ahead and we will always try for Azerbaijan to be among the leaders.”

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.