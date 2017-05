Baku 2017: Azerbaijan’s one more bronze medal in athletics

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Azerbaijan’s Yekaterina Sariyeva has won a bronze medal in women’s triple jump in an athletics event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Senegal’s Sangone Kandji won a gold medal, while Cameroon’s Joelle Mbumi Nkouindjin won a silver medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.