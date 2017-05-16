Ilham Aliyev meets Executive Vice Chairman of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (UPDATE)

2017-05-16 20:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 17:35)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein May 16.

Hoenlein recalled his meeting and a very interesting conversation with national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev. Hoenlein said the American Jewish community is planning to invest in the construction of a Jewish school in Azerbaijan.

Hoenlein hailed the Azerbaijani-U.S. relations, particularly Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with American Jews. He stressed the importance of strengthening this cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev remembered their meeting with Hoenlein, which took place during his previous visit to Azerbaijan with a large delegation. The president noted that Azerbaijan`s Jewish community co-exists together with members of other nationalities in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

The declaration of 2017 as a “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan, the country`s successfully hosting the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku and the excellent organization of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was hailed as Azerbaijan`s contributions to strengthening intercultural dialogue.

The importance of the fact that multiculturalism was ensured in Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting, and it was noted that measures taken in this regard are followed with great interest.

The sides stressed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in various areas.